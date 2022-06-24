News Desk

Punjab govt warns of filing ‘treason cases’ against Imran Khan, allies

The Punjab government on Friday has warned to file treason cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies under Articles 5 and 6 of the constitution.

During a press conference at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore along with other provincial ministers, Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan while lashing out at PTI leadership said that Imran Khan and his allies are dragging the institutions into politics and we reserved the right to take action against them under Articles 5 and 6.

“Imran Khan had looted the country with both hands,” Ata Tarar said at the press conference.

Taking a dig at the PTI chairman, Finance Minister Awais Leghari said that the former PM was only bringing forward the wealthy people and he did nothing for the poor masses.

