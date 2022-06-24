Our Staff Reporter

RCD organises first research, innovation summit

PESHAWAR -The first Research and Innovation Summit was organised by Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD). The purpose of the summit was to promote research culture.
Dr Jahan Bakht, VC University of Agriculture, was the chief guest of the summit. Dr Jahan Bakht formally inaugurated the first Research and Innovation Summit at RMI. Rehman Medical Institute Chairman Dr Muhammad Rehman, CEO Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Principal RCD Dr Ghulam Rasool, Vice Principal Dr Sami Saleh Khan, and faculty members also attended the summit.
Students of eight public and private dental colleges in Peshawar participated in the first Research and Innovation Summit. Students from various dental colleges presented their research papers at the event. Researchers participating in the summit appreciated all the research papers.
On the occasion, VC Dr Jahan Bakht said that students cannot develop understanding without performing research. He added that if research does not bring change in society, then the research is of no use.
Principal of Rehman College of Dentistry Dr Ghulam Rasool said that we have to promote a research culture. He said that Rehman College of Dentistry has always promoted a research culture which is a recent example in the results of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery.
At the end of the ceremony, Chairman RMI Dr Rehman distributed shields, awards, and certificates among the students who secured positions in the annual examinations.

