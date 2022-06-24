Our Staff Reporter

Safe City project helpful in restoring law, order, says Sindh IGP

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said the work on Safe City project in Karachi is on full swing. The police have already stepped up patrolling, blockade, and snap-checking which have proved very helpful in restoring law and order in the city.
Attacks on police had increased in the last few months, many dutiful officers had been martyred but this would not dampen the morale of the police, IGP said while discussing law and order issues with President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Salman Aslam at KATI Secretariat, said a press release.
He said there were many difficulties and problems in maintaining law and order which has to be dealt jointly by the police, the people and the business community.
Ghulam Nabi Memon said CCTV had facilitated our investigation. The police was performing their duties diligently. In such cases, the full cooperation of the people was required. Steps were taken to bridge the gap between the police and the people, which had restored public confidence in the police.
President KATI, Salman Aslam paid tributes to IG Sindh for his services in maintaining law and order in the city; noting that crime rate had reduced in the city, especially in Korangi industrial areas. He thanked IG Sindh for taking immediate steps to address law and order issues faced by the business community. Salman Aslam said the community policing was an important need of the hour, the concept of community policing had successfully maintained law and order all over the world.

 

