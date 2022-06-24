SBP receives $2.3 bn from China: Miftah Ismail

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Friday said that the country’s Central Bank had received US$2.3 billion from China.

“I am pleased to announce that a Chinese consortium loan of RMB 15 billion (roughly $2.3 billion) has been credited into the SBP account today, increasing our foreign exchange reserves,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the week, the Chinese consortium of banks on signed an RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement with Pakistan.