Staff Reporter

Six drown in lake, 1 die, 2 rescued

KARACHI – The bodies of three people who had drowned in the lake near Benazir Park in Karachi were yet to be found, police said on Thursday. It is learnt that a man named Saifullah had fallen in the lake near Benazir Park, Karachi yesterday following which five other persons also jumped into the lake for his rescue. Later, a dead body was fished out from the lake, and, two of the people, who had jumped into the lake for the rescue of Saifullah, were rescued from drowning. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment in critical condition.

