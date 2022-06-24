US dollar strikes back as Pakistani rupee tumbles

The US dollar did not have to wait long to display its superiority as the greenback struck back at the Pakistani rupee on Friday, reversing the rupee’s winning streak for a day.

The US dollar started the day with an increase of Rs 1.27 at the interbank. While the greenback is selling at Rs 208.50 at the start of the fifth business day in interbank.

It should be noted that the US dollar had plunged down to Rs 4.70 in the interbank on Thursday after a period of two months.

On the other hand, the greenback’s value also decreased against the Pakistani rupee in open market on Thursday by Rs 4 and was trading at Rs 209.50.