News Desk

US dollar strikes back as Pakistani rupee tumbles

The US dollar did not have to wait long to display its superiority as the greenback struck back at the Pakistani rupee on Friday, reversing the rupee’s winning streak for a day.

The US dollar started the day with an increase of Rs 1.27 at the interbank. While the greenback is selling at Rs 208.50 at the start of the fifth business day in interbank.

It should be noted that the US dollar had plunged down to Rs 4.70 in the interbank on Thursday after a period of two months.

On the other hand, the greenback’s value also decreased against the Pakistani rupee in open market on Thursday by Rs 4 and was trading at Rs 209.50.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 309 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Gwader

PM to review ongoing development projects during Gwadar visit

Islamabad

Court grants interim bail to Imran Khan till July 6

Islamabad

PM announces 10% ‘poverty alleviation tax’ on large scale industries

Karachi

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves plunge to lowest level since 2019

Islamabad

Foreign exchange: SBP reserves fall $748mn to $8.24bn

Lahore

CM Hamza directs steps to control crime

Islamabad

Mainly hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Karachi

Govt decides to hike power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in three months

Lahore

Punjab cabinet discards 11 toll plazas

1 of 8,503

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More