By-election in PK-7 Swat-VI to be held on Sunday

The bye-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI will be held on Sunday (June 26).

Polling will start on at 8:00am on Sunday and continue till 5:00pm without any break.

According to sources, a total 124 polling stations, with 308 polling booths, had been established in the constituency. There are 182,088 registered voters in the constituency, including 102,088 male and 81,220 female.

The PEC has appealed to the candidates of all political parties and independents candidates to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission to make polling peaceful.

