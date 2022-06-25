Ch Shujaat rejects Ch Wajahat’s allegations

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday said that the allegations made by Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain are absurd and he will answer all the questions in front of the people in Gujrat.

Responding to Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain’s speech in a statement on Twitter, the PML-Q Chief said that Wajahat Hussain has made ridiculous statements while addressing people in their house in Gujrat.

“Allegations were made related to Asif Ali Zardari and my sons have been accused of asking for dollars,” he said.

He further said that the unanimous candidate of the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, was voted at his behest, adding that they did not ask for any ministry from anyone. Asif Ali Zardari himself came and congratulated them.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain explained that he has told his sons to currently remain silent on the matter. I have instructed them to always keep the promise, he said.

The former prime minister added that his brother Wajahat Hussain said he would form a new party. “Hundreds of parties have already been formed in Pakistan. What difference will it make with another,” he added.

The PML-Q leader further stated that the statement made about Tariq Bashir Cheema was immoral and based on lies.

“I will visit Gujrat in some time and will tell Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain which constituency belongs to whom,” said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Earlier, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announced to form of a new party.

The former federal minister Wajahat Hussain while talking to the media along with Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, said that Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema has divided our family.

He said that I tried for five months to reunite the two brothers (Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi). He said that Shujaat Hussain has been taken hostage by his sons and they are spoiling his political career.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain said that Imran Masood is their candidate from the PP-31 constituency and added that Chaudhry Salik Hussain has never had anything to do with Gujrat politics.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Hussain Elahi said that the political opponents who could not defeat us in our constituencies, and districts are trying to create cracks in our house. He vowed to fight the opponents with courage.

He said that the PML-N government is registering cases against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, while on the other hand family members are assuring full support to Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Zahoor Elahi’s own family members are weakening the family.