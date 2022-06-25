Staff Reporter

Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail in 15 cases

ISLAMABAD    –    Two lower courts of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and stopped the police from arresting him in 15 different FIRs pertaining to vandalising the public property during the long march. District and Sessions Court Islamabad Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard a petition filed by Imran Khan seeking bail in 10 first information reports (FIRs) registered by Police Station Aabpara, PS I-9, PS Kohsar, PS Karachi Company, PS Golra, PS Tarnol and PS Secretariat. Imran Khan, accompanied by PTI leaders  Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Shahbaz Gill and others, appeared before the court. After listening to the arguments by Dr Baber Awan, Imran Khan’s counsel, the court directed the petitioner to submit surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each for his pre-arrest bail in 10 cases, and also sought record of the FIRs from the police. Additional District and Sessions Judge East Abdul Ghafoor Kakar also gave interim bail to Imran Khan in five FIRs registered by PS Bharakau, PS Sehala, PS Koral and PS Lohibher against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 in each case.

