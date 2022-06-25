News Desk

Islamabad court grants bail to CM Mahmood Khan in three FIRs

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday granted interim bail to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in different cases pertaining to vandalism during the party’s May 25 long march toward Islamabad.

The KP chief minister approached the district and sessions court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufi through his counsel Intezar Panjotha.

Subsequently, the Islamabad court granted pre-arrest to Mahmood Khan in three FIRs till July 7 and also directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others had been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail in Azadi March cases

Earlier, the district and sessions court in Islamabad granted Friday pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in 15 cases related to vandalism during long march.

PTI Chairman appeared before the district and sessions court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufi.

