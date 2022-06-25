News Desk

LHC to hear Punjab voter lists case on June 27

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed petition for hearing on June 27, in which changes in voter lists before by elections, have been challenged.

Azhar Siddique advocate had filed the petition on behalf of a citizen Muneer Ahmed, in the Lahore high court (LHC), in which the Chief Election Commissioner and provincial election commissioner were made respondents.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh will hear the petition on June 27.

“The election commission has amended the voter lists before by elections, which is against the law,” according to the petition. “The votes of several people have been deleted, declaring them dead,” petitioner claimed.

“This step of the election commission could result in rigging in by elections,” petitioner argued.

The petitioner has requested for the court’s order to restore the votes of all voters to their actual places in the voters’ lists.

It is to be mentioned here that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 dissident members of the PTI, who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election, including five members on reserved seats.

