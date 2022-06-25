News Desk

Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:
Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Murree sixteen, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-five and Gilgit fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and hot weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla, dry in Leh, while hot and dry in Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh nine, Pulwama and Anantnag fourteen, Shopian thirteen and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade.

