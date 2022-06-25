News Desk

Miftah announces to bring real estate brokers, builders, car dealers, salons into tax net

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday announced to bring real estate brokers, builders, car dealers, restaurants, and salons into the tax net.

In a statement on Twitter, he said that they are (gently) bringing millions of shops into the tax net. I have brought jewelers into the net, and rest assured I will bring in all these professionals in the net over the next few months, he added.

The Finance Minister said that in order to bring small shopkeepers and jewelers into the tax net, he has talked to their associations and did so with their agreements.

None of this will be forced, but with consultation, he said.

