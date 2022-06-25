MQM-P delegation meets PM, presses for Sindh governor appointment

MQM-P delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PAF Base Faisal to discuss matters of mutual interest including issues of Sindh.

According to details, MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui pressed for early appointment of Sindh governor. It also asked PM Shehbaz for implementation of the agreement signed between MQM-P and PML-N.

The delegation also discussed delay in amendment of Sindh Local Government Act.

PM Shehbaz also held a detailed meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss overall political situation of the province as well as ongoing development projects.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz attended the passing out parade of 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.

Prime Minister reviewed the Guard of Honor and distributed prizes among the passing out cadets for their distinctive performance.