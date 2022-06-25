Agencies

Pakistan calls for protection of oppressed people of IIOJK, Muslims in India

UNITED NATIONS   –    Pakistan told the UN General Assembly that the most egregious aspect of the concept of responsibility to protect, or R2P, was its “selectivity and double standards”, saying its sponsors have ignored the need for “collective action” to protect the suffering people of occupied Palestine or of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.  “While high-sounding pronunciations are made about the situations in some targeted countries, mostly developing and Islamic States, there is complete silence with regard to other situations which clearly fall within the purview of paragraphs 138 and 139 of the 2005 Summit Declaration,” Ambassador Munir Akram said during a thematic debate in the 193-member Assembly on the the doctrine of responsibility to protect. (The concept of R2P rests upon three pillars: the responsibility of each State to protect its populations; the responsibility of the international community to assist States in protecting their populations; and the responsibility of the international community to protect when a State is manifestly failing to protect its populations.

