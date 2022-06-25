Pakistan dispatches 2nd tranche of relief goods to quake-hit Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Friday dispatched the second tranche of humanitarian assistance for the earthquake affectees in a C-30 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force to Afghanistan. Minister for State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Friday handed over the consignment to Afghan Chargé d’affaires Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb here at the Nur Khan Base.NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Akhter Nawaz and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghan Embassy in Pakistan were present on the occasion, an NDMA press release said.

This second consignment arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) consisted of family tents and essential food items.