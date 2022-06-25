Pakistan receives $2.3b from China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received much needed $2.3 bil­lion from China on Friday, which would build the country’s depleting foreign ex­change reserves.

“I am pleased to announce that Chi­nese consortium loan of RMB 15 billion (roughly $2.3 billion) has been credited into the SBP account today (Friday), in­creasing our foreign exchange reserves,” said Federal Minis­ter for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Twitter. Ac­cording to officials, China has agreed to reduce the interest rate on loan by one percent to 1.5 percent. The inflow of $2.3 billion would build the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which are deplet­ing due to repayment against previous loans and financ­ing of current account deficit. During the week ended on 17 June 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves de­creased by $748 million to $8.237 billion mainly due to external debt repayments. The total liquid foreign re­serves held by the country stood at $14.210 billion in­cluding $5.972 billion foreign reserves held by commercial banks. With the Chinese in­flow, the SBP’s held reserves would increase t $10.537 bil­lion. Apart from giving $2.3 billion, China has also decid­ed to rollover its safe deposits — which were due in June-Ju­ly. “I would like to thank China for this initiative even when Pakistan did not request them to do so,” the Finance Minister said the other day.