News Desk

People’s Bus Service to be launched in Karachi from Monday

Sindh government is all set to launch the People’s Bus Service in Karachi from June 27 (Monday) to provide better commuting facilities to the residents.

Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon while giving good news to the people of Karachi on the social networking website Twitter wrote that the People s Bus Service will start in the city from Monday.

He further said that more than 200 buses will run on various routes in the city under the People s Bus Service project.

