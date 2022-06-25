PM expresses condolence with Asif Zardari on demise of his mother

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived at Zardari House, Shaheed Benazir Abad and expressed his condolence to a former president and president PPPP Asif Ali Zardari, on the death of his mother.

The prime minister was accompanied by Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawja Saad Rafique, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar and PM’s Special Assistant Syed Fahad Hussain.

The prime minister along with his delegation offered fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received the prime minister at airport. While upon arrival at Zardari House, the prime minister and his delegation were received by Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Shazia Marri, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab and Haji Ali Hassan Zardari.