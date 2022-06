Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt condolences to people and government of Turkey over the sad demise of renowned Turkish Scholar Shaykh Mahmud Effendi.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister termed death of the scholar as a huge loss not only for Turkey, but for the entire Islamic world.

Shehbaz Sharif said the slain scholar personified the Islamic teachings of piety, humility and love for humanity.