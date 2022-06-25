Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s one day visit to Karachi and Nawabshah

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be on a one-day visit to Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) today

PM Shahbaz will attend the passing out parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy as a special guest in Karachi. Notably, Pakistan Television will broadcast the event live.

In addition, PM Shahbaz will hold a meeting with delegations of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

According to the information, after the visit to Karachi, PM Shahbaz will visit Nawabshah where he will visit Asaf Ali Zardari’s house to mourn the death of his mother. PM Shahbaz will also pray for forgiveness, reward and glorification of the departed.