Providing equal rights to women, minorities priority of govt: CM Hamza

A delegation of EU GSP Plus Monitoring Mission, led by Principal Trade Advisor, Guus Houttuin, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore on Saturday and discussed the implementation of various conventions on GSP Plus status.

Punjab Chief Minister briefed the delegation about the steps taken by the government to implement various conventions on GSP Plus in Pakistan.

He said providing equal rights to women and minority communities are a priority of the government.

The Chief Minister said Punjab Assembly has passed a bill for a new local body system, in which reserved seats for women, minorities and youth have been increased.

CM Hamza said that Pakistan has bravely fought with terrorism, while he added that there is no way we can let extremism and terrorism affect the country. He said that a peaceful Pakistan is government’s aim.

