PTI moves SC against amendments in NAB law

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday moved Supreme Court against recent amendments in NAB law.

The amendments in NAB law have been challenged by the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in which federal government and anti-graft watchdog have been made respondents.

The petition has been prepared by Khawaja Harris, counsel of Imran Khan’s plea under Article 3/184 of the constitution. The plea stated that sections 5, 4, 2, 25, 6, 15, 14, 21 and 23 are against the constitution.

The former PM prayed the top court to declare all amendments made to sections 2, 4, 5, 26, 6, 14, 15, 23, 21 and 25 null and void since they were against the constitution.

