News Desk

Rana Sana gets one-day exemption from appearance in drug case

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s indictment in a drugs case was delayed on Saturday as his plea for one-day exemption from appearing to hearing was approved by a special court for the control of narcotic substances in Lahore which has now summoned him on July 23.

Sanaullah was arrested in the case in July 2019 under the previous government by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) which claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle.

At the last hearing, the court had stated that charges against the interior minister would be framed on Saturday, June 25.

However, Sanauallah did not attend the hearing today, with his lawyers stating that the interior minister was busy with the annual budget session in the National Assembly.

The court, therefore, gave a day’s exemption to Sanaullah from attending the hearing and summoned him at the next one on July 23.

Other suspects in the case were present at today’s hearing.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

LHC to hear Punjab voter lists case on June 27

Lahore

Providing equal rights to women, minorities priority of govt: CM Hamza

Karachi

Two policemen arrested over alleged role in Kharadar blast

Karachi

MQM-P delegation meets PM, presses for Sindh governor appointment

Karachi

PM expresses condolence with Asif Zardari on demise of his mother

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid slams govt over imposition of ‘Super Tax’

Karachi

Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be taken as weakness: PM

Islamabad

Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 435 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Karachi

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s one day visit to Karachi and Nawabshah

1 of 8,498

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More