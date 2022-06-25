News Desk

Sheikh Rashid slams govt over imposition of ‘Super Tax’

Pakistan Awami League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday slammed Shehbaz Sharif-led government after the government decided to impose ten percent “poverty alleviation tax” on large scale industries of the country.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister said that the inflation rate has been increased by 30 percent and implementing 10 percent fixed tax on industries is a cruelty.

Sheikh Rashid while talking about dissident politicians, he said that they have been paid in dollars.

He also said that politicians put foundation stones in Gwadar but construction of the projects are never completed.

Attacking Prime Minister Shehbaz, Rashid said that the concern of a poor man is inflation while Shehbaz’s concern is Murree Highway.

The former minister said that China has given loan to Pakistan on Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa’s request, otherwise China would not have given Rs 100 on Shehbaz’s request.

