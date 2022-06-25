News Desk

Two policemen arrested over alleged role in Kharadar blast

Two policemen have been arrested for their alleged role in blast in Karachi’s Kharadar area.

According to Counter Terrorism Department sources, the arrested cops had played role of a facilitator for the deadly blast which claimed one life and injured 13 others.

Earlier in May, Main accused along with his accomplice were killed in encounter with intelligence agencies and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Karachi.

Intelligence agencies and CTD conducted a joint operation in Maripur area of Karachi during which terrorists present in the area opened fire. The law enforcement agencies returned the fire due to which two terrorists were killed.

According to CTD spokesperson, the killed terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab and belonged to a banned organization.

It is worth mentioning here that one person was killed and 13 other were injured in the powerful bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar in which 2.5-kilogram explosive material was under as per the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) findings.

