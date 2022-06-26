13 cattle markets set up in city

LAHORE – The district administration has set up 13 temporary cattle markets for purchase of sacrificial animals in the provincial capital and imposed a ban on setting up any other point in the city.

Lahore Division Commissioner Usman Younis issued a directive to improve condition of these animal markets and asked the authorities concerned to chalk out special traffic plan besides providing foolproof security. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements of animal markets here on Saturday, he asked the health authority to take steps against Congo virus which is spreading through the animals. The commissioner directed the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore to make proper arrangement for lighting, parking and drinking water for visitors, saying indiscriminate action against encroachments should be carried out from time-to-time against the violations in the cattle markets. An information desk of the allied departments for visitors assistance should be made operation at the earliest, he added.

Around 13 cattle markets of nine zone of the provincial capital were set up at Shahpur Kanjra, Pine Avenue Road, Sundar Road, NFC Society, Raiwind Road Mangamandi, Saggian Road, Lakhodair near Ring Road, LDA City near Kahna, Gajumata, DHA phase-9 Block–N, Vegetable Market Nishtar Colony and others. Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that steps should be taken for the security of cattle markets in all the districts of the province on the occasion of Eidul Azha. He directed the supervisory officers to take concrete steps to curb street crime, robbery and cattle theft in the vicinity of cattle markets. He ordered that cattle markets should only be setup at those locations which have been sanctioned by the provincial government and district administration.

Sardar directed that special measures be taken in other major cities including the provincial capital Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi in this regard. The IG directed setting up check posts at important places in the cattle markets while proper arrangements should be made for parking spaces at appropriate distances from the cattle markets. He said that additional personnel should be deployed in the vicinity of the cattle markets to maintain extra load of traffic and ensure smooth flow of traffic in all cases. “Additional patrolling should be carried out for the protection of traders and passengers on the highways so that the citizens and traders who come to the cattle markets do not face any difficulty. Instructions issued by the Punjab government about the collection of hides should be strictly enforced and no banned organization should be allowed to collect hides even after changing of the name.