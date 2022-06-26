Agencies

AJK govt presents Rs163. 7 billion budget for 2023

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday presented its Budget for fiscal Year 2022/23 with a total volume of Rs163.7 billion out of which Rs28.5 billion are allocated for annual development program (ADP). Minister for finance Abdul Majid Khan presented the budget for coming fiscal year and revised estimates for current fiscal year in the legislative Assembly in the absence of opposition members who boycotted the session and protested in front of building against government’s policies. The estimates for recurring expenditures for next fiscal year have been shown Rs. 135.2 billion compared to Rs. 112. 9 billion revised estimates of current fiscal year while Rs. 28.5 billion has been allocated for development expenditures compared to revised estimates of Rs. 22.8 billion for current fiscal year.

| Finance minister says Rs28.5 billion earmarked for ADP

Total income from revenue for the next fiscal year was estimated Rs. 36.5 billion including Rs. 25.89 billion from income tax and Rs. 10.61 billion in the head of other taxes. The government will receive Rs74.32 billion in the head of variable grants, Rs. 25.13 billion in the head of state revenue, Rs. 700 million in the head of water use charges and Rs. 700 million as capital receipts (loan and advances). The minister while elaborating the salient features of the next fiscal year budget said that 62 percent funds in ADP had been allocated for 389 running development schemes while 38 percent was allocated for 263 new projects in the next fiscal year budget and 107 running projects would be completed during the coming fiscal year.

 

