ANF recovers narcotics; 4 arrested

RAWALPINDI – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday recovered over 158 kg of narcotics in three operations and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted in Bilal Chowrangi area recovered 28.800 kg of charas and arrested an accused namely Abdul Raziq resident of Karachi.

In another operation conducted by ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence on GT Road Peshawar, 130 kg narcotics including 88.800 kg of charas and 43.200 kg of opium were recovered from secret cavities of a truck. ANF also arrested two accused namely Nadir Khan and Muhammad Nawaz during the operation.

In an operation, ANF Peshawar also recovered 98 Ice-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger namely Janat Gul at Peshawar Airport who was going to Bahrain through flight no GF-787.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.