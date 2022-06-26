Anti-polio drive inaugurated by Commissioner, more than 0.5m children to be vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that in order to make the society polio free, parents should ensure full cooperation with the health department and anti-polio teams.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Health Officer Dr Khalid Channar and officers of other concerned departments were present on the occasion. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division formally inaugurated the anti-polio campaign and administered vaccine to the children up to the age of five years age.

It was informed that during the anti-polio drive, more than 513,000 children up to the age of 5 years will be vaccinated against polio in Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur Saddar and Ahmadpur East tehsils. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal briefed that Anti-polio teams will go door-to-door from June 28 to June 30 to vaccinate children, while on July 1 and 2, left out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity.

He further said that 1438 mobile teams, 91 transit teams and 120 fixed teams have been formed for the anti-polio campaign.

Commissioner directed that no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign. Later, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar led an awareness walk about dengue which was held to raise public awareness about it. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia,

Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal and civil society representatives attended the Anti -Dengue walk .Participants carried banners and placards with information regarding dengue inscribed.