MATEEN HAIDER

Attempt to install spying gadget at Imran’s room foiled

Islamabad – An attempt to install a spying gadget at the residence of former PM Imran Khan has been foiled when one of the personal servant was caught by others while trying to fit a spying device in his bedroom, it is learnt reliably.

An employee/ servant working at the residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan was caught by another fellow when he was trying to to plant a spy device in the personal bedroom of Khan.

Sources in the security team confirmed the development and said the employee has been handed over to police for further investigation.

The name of the  employee  has not been disclosed. sources said the  employee has direct access to the bedroom of Imran Khan and was trying to plant the device while Imran Khan was not in the room.

Another servant who watched this activity, immediately brought the matter to the notice of the  security team, which caught him and after a brief probe handed him over to police.

No information has been provided to this scribe about the nature of the spying device which was being installed for spying on Imran Khan in his bedroom. The police are investigating the employee for his surprise move and also probing  who wanted to spy on Imran Khan.

The Nation contacted chief of the staff Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill  for comments but both did not respond to the messages sent to him.

The chief of staff to Imran Khan , Shahbaz Gill has already written to Interior Ministry about serious security threats to Imran Khan. Personal video leakage of leading politicians is now a common practice by their adversaries in order to defame them and current move against Imran Khan could be part of such move.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 9,194

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More