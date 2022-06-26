Better facilities being provided at THQ Hospital Manawan, claims minister

LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that better medical facilities are being provided to the patients in THQ Hospital Manawan. He said this while paying a detailed visit to THQ Hospital Manawan on Saturday. THQ Hospital Manawan medical superintendent briefed the minister about the medical facilities provided to the patients.

Rafique visited other departments including Emergency and Minor Operation Theaters at THQ Hospital Manawan. He also visited various departments and inspected the patients and discussed about the medical facilities. He said that visits to various government hospitals were underway as per the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. In case of complaint in any government hospital, patients can register on Health Department Helpline 1033.

Says government hospitals of Punjab trying best to provide better healthcare facilities

Punjab government hospitals are trying their best to improve the situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab, he added.