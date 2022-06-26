Brad Pitt opens up on neurological condition: ‘Cannot remember people’s faces’

LOS ANGELES – Brad Pitt has recently alleged that he may be suffering from “undiagnosed face blindness” which is why he finds it difficult to “remember people” after meeting them in social parties. The Mr and Mrs Smith actor has finally opened up about his possible neurological condition in an interview with GQ. Pitt mentions that he struggles to “remember people’s faces especially in social setting such as parties”, which the actor believes may leave a negative impact on his reputation and people will begin taking him as “remote, aloof, inaccessible and self-absorbed” in his circle. Nevertheless, the Lost City star clarifies that he is not standoffish, rather “he wants to remember people he meets and feels ashamed when he cannot”. “Many people with this medical condition are not able to recognise family members, partners or friends,” the NHS explains, adding, “the condition can lead to social anxiety disorders”. Interestingly, NHS has a name for this disease known as prosopagnosia. Strangely enough, Pitt has never been formally diagnosed with this disease. Pitt expresses disappointment as he divulges, “nobody believes me” whenever he explains about his medical condition.