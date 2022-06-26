Our Staff Reporter

Bugti determined to make Pakistan a drug free country

KARACHI    –   As the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking approaches today, the Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti was determined to make Pakistan a drug free country.

The minister during his visit to the Anti-Narcotics Police Center, Sukkur said anti-narcotics was a challenge in Sindh as it requires participation of people from all walks of life to cure the menace, said a statement.

He also called for special efforts to curb drug abuse in educational institutions and said the Sindh government would soon set-up separate rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in the province. On the occasion, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) officials also briefed the minister on anti-narcotics measures being taken and the current situation in the province.

