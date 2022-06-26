Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a Central Control Room in Islamabad for monitoring and registering complaints related to lg polls being held in 14 districts of Sindh on Sunday. According to ECP spokesman, polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9210838. The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404. A similar provincial control room has also been established in Karachi. Polling related complaints could be lodged by contacting provincial room via telephone numbers 021- 99203369; 021- 99203373-77.

While in addition to those control room, some 14 control rooms have also been established in the offices of each returning officer to ensure prompt registration of complaints. The control rooms would continue working till compilation of results.

Comprehensive security arrangements have already been completed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in all 14 districts of Sindh. The delivery of all polling materials, ballot papers, polling bags and polling staff to the respective polling stations would be completed on Saturday under strict security. All presiding officers would arrive at their respective destinations on Saturday evening and set up polling stations and polling booths.

Officers in Karachi and Islamabad were monitoring the delivery of polling materials from the control room on the instructions of the Chief Election Commission.

The first phase of LG polls were being held in 14 districts of Sindh including Ghotki,Sukkur,Khairpur, Jacobabad,Kashmore, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Noshero Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot and Tharparkar on Sunday.