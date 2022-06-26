CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for women

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has announced providing 12,000 scooties to all female teachers, lady polio workers, women health workers and working women of all government and semi-government institutions across the province. He made this announcement while speaking at the floor of the House during the budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday.

“At least 12,000 scooties will be given to lady teachers and other women in Punjab,” he added. The chief minister also announced restoring laptop scheme for students across Punjab. Besides this, Hamza also announced setting up a university in Gujranwala. “Punjab cabinet has given approval to the new local government system,” he said. Earlier, it emerged that the first phase of distribution of scooters will be completed between August and November this year. Applications will be accepted from aspiring female employees in August, after which scrutiny will start.

EU DELEGATION MEETS CM HAMZA

A European Union GSP Plus Review Mission delegation, headed by Guus Houttuin, on Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz here. Matters regarding implementation of different conventions relating to GSP Plus came under detailed discussion.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz redressed the apprehensions of the European Union Review Mission and assured complete implementation on all conventions. He apprised the head of EU review mission about his foremost priority to safeguard the rights of the women, minorities and other downtrodden segments of the society.

Hamza underscored that vigorous work had been done for provision of equal rights to the weak segments during the previous term of PML-N in Punjab as child labour had been abolished from the brick kilns. He said at least 85,000 children had been admitted to schools and were imparted free education along with monthly scholarships.

He emphasized that protection of women, minorities and weak segments was a part of his government’s priorities. New local government system had been approved by the Punjab Assembly while reserved seats had been enhanced for women, minorities and the youth in the new local government system. The chief minister outlined that necessary legislation was made to empower the women and minorities by his party in the past. He expressed desire to further increase trade with the member countries of the European Union.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Malik Ahmad Khan, Atta Ullah Tarar, chief secretary, inspector general of police, additional chief secretary (home), secretaries concerned and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

GOVT SHUTS DOWN PUNJAB

ASSEMBLY WEBSITE

Owing to the political wrangling going on between Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and provincial assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the provincial government has put down the official website of the Punjab Assembly.

As the dispute between the chief minister and the speaker does not seem to end any time soon, the provincial government on Saturday shut down the official website of the provincial assembly.

Following the closure of provincial assembly secretariat’s website, the members of the house were facing difficulties. Sources said that the Hamza-led provincial government shut down the website because the assembly secretariat failed to celebrate the election of the Leader of the Punjab Assembly. On June 15, the provincial government abolished the “independent status” of the Punjab Assembly bringing it under the domain of the law department when the speaker did not let the provincial government present its budget.

Clipping its powers, the Punjab Assembly has been made law department’s special institute while the law department will be responsible to issue all notifications concerning the Punjab Assembly. Punjab Assembly Secretary Khan Bhatti’s services were handed over to the Law Department.