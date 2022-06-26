COAS Gen Bajwa awarded King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, army’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to KSA, met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, matters related to expanding military cooperation, bilateral relations and steps for uniting Muslim ummah were discussed.

COAS said that Saudi Arabia has a special place in Muslim ummah and Pakistan also attaches great importance to its brotherly ties with the kingdom.