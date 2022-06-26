APP

Constable held for gender discrimination

ISLAMABAD   –   A constable was arrested after registration of case against him at Ramna police station for gender discrimination with a transgender here on Saturday.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had met the delegation of transgender community and investigated the matter which found Constable Mujahid Falak guilty.

However, no truth in the firing by the constable was found during the investigation, said a news release.

Accountability process will continue within the department and the officials will be taken to task without any discrimination, DIG quoted as saying.

