News Desk

Counting of votes underway in PK-7 Swat by-election

The vote count is underway as the polling ended for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-7 Swat.

It is pertinent to mention that the seat fell vacant due to the death of ANP’s Waqar Khan, on which polling started at 8 am today and continued till 5 pm without any break.

While four candidates including PTI’s Fazl Mula and ANP’s Hussain Ahmad Khan are contesting in the by-election.

According to the ECP, 1 lac 83 thousand 308 voters will exercise their vote rights in this constituency while 124 polling stations and 308 polling booths have been set up in this constituency.

On the other hand, strict security arrangements have been made in this constituency.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 8,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More