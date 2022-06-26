Counting of votes underway in PK-7 Swat by-election

The vote count is underway as the polling ended for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-7 Swat.

It is pertinent to mention that the seat fell vacant due to the death of ANP’s Waqar Khan, on which polling started at 8 am today and continued till 5 pm without any break.

While four candidates including PTI’s Fazl Mula and ANP’s Hussain Ahmad Khan are contesting in the by-election.

According to the ECP, 1 lac 83 thousand 308 voters will exercise their vote rights in this constituency while 124 polling stations and 308 polling booths have been set up in this constituency.

On the other hand, strict security arrangements have been made in this constituency.