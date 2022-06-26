Our Staff Reporter

Crack down intensified against wheat hoarders in Khanewal

KHANEWAL – On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, the administration has intensified crack down against wheat hoarders in Khanewal.

In this regard, crackdown has been started against the private warehouses.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Khanewal Saif Ullah is leading the operation.

AC Saif Ullah Abid has seized 300 bags of wheat and fined the owner of Sadiq Store Rs 15,000. Assistant Commissioner has said on the occasion that no stockpile will not be allowed to store wheat and other commodities for higher profit.

AC Khanewal has urged the people to inform the district administration about the warehouses where wheat is illegally stocked.

He assured that the names of the informers will be kept secret and confidential.

Residents of the Khanewal have appreciated the hectic efforts of the newly posted Assistant Commissioner Khanewal Saif Ullah.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

President Alvi for promoting market oriented study of arts subjects

Karachi

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eidul Azha: SSP Khairpur

Karachi

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

Karachi

Murtaza Wahab inquires after ailing MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel

Karachi

Delegation visits Rangers shooting, saddle club

Karachi

Owners of allegedly stolen mobile phones got their phones

Karachi

DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide collection

Karachi

Efforts for breast cancer awareness start to yield results, says Samina Alvi

Karachi

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasises all preparations to meet expected heavy rain challenges

Karachi

OCCI, ICBC Pakistan hold webinar on RMB

1 of 9,249

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More