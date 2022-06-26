Dacoit killed in encounter: three arrested

FAISALABAD – One dacoit was killed while his 3 accomplices were rearrested after an encounter in the area of Satiana police station.

Police spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said on Saturday that the police team was carrying back 4 outlaws involved in a dacoity case after their attendance in a court of law in Jaranwala Tehsil Katchery when their unknown accomplices attacked the police van near Botay Di Jhall. They opened indiscriminate firing and succeeded in getting their accomplices released from police van.

The police personnel immediately called for help and a heavy police contingent reached at the spot and started chasing the criminals. The police encircled them near Chak No.115-GB and directed them for surrender but the outlaws once again opened fire at the police.The police also returned fire and during this encounter.

One of the dacoit Muhammad Aslam son of Abdul Hameed Arain resident of Chak No.70-GB received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas his three accomplices including Ali Nawaz son of Talib Hussain, his brother Ali Raza, both residents of Chak No.70-GB and Hasnain Shah son of Syed Tariq Shah resident of Chak No.39-GB were re-arrested after encounter. However, the assailants managed to escape from the scene under the cover of nearby standing crops.

A special police team has also been constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, spokesman added.