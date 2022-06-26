Dengue awareness walk

LAHORE – The district administration on Saturday organised a walk to create awareness among people regarding precautionary measures for dengue control. The walk, led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, started from Saddar Market and culminated at Saddar Roundabout. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans of taking precautionary measures against dengue virus. The banners urged the citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes to check spread of dengue in their localities.

Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration would make all out efforts to eliminate dengue and provide safe environment to people. He said the walk was aimed at creating awareness among the masses about the dengue virus and to sensitise them about the precautionary measures, adding that awareness seminars and walks were also being held at various points in the city.

Chattha said it was the responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling dengue and protecting residents from this disease by adopting all precautionary measures ensuring that stagnant water is not around.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, where stagnant water can become the breeding ground of dengue larvae.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitise citizens about their role to control dengue were also distributed among the participants. Chief executive officer health, assistant commissioner Cantt and a large number of people participated in the walk.