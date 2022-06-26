Drug awareness seminar held at Raza hall

MULTAN – Excise and Taxation department in collaboration with Anti Narcotics department organized a drug awareness seminar at Raza Hall Katchehry chowk here on Saturday.

The function was presided over by Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Jalbani while ANF officials and ETOs Khalid Hussain Kasuri, Malik Naeem, Rao Javed, Mubashir Riaz attended the seminar.

The participants were awarded about the evil spread with drugs in the society and its prevention. The speakers reiterated their commitment that all out efforts would be taken to eradicate this evil from the society. On this occasion, Mian Shaukat, Malik Abdul Majeed Nandla, Shakeel Chauhan, Hassan Abbas, Asif Waqas, Arif Niazi, Imran Khurshid, Imran Manzoor Bilal Baloch, Zohaib, Shafiq Sajjad and others were present.