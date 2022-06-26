Entire nation united on counter-terrorism narrative: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the entire nation is on same page on the narrative against terrorism and stands by its armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

He stated this while chairing a meeting on law and order situation of the country in Lahore on Sunday.

He said efforts will continue till eradication of terrorism, and no compromise will be made for the defence of the motherland.

He expressed regret over ignoring the role of the provinces in the National Action Plan by previous governments that increased terrorism and vowed to enhance provincial role in anti-terror combat through NAP.

The Prime Minister said that a good law and order in country is prerequisite for restoration of economy of the country and its growth.

Prime Minister lauded the performance of law enforcement agencies for fulfilling FATF conditions.

Shehbaz Sharif was apprised about the measures for the eradication of terrorism and the threats posed in this regard.