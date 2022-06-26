FATF grey list

Like every citizen of Pakistan, I wish and pray for Pakistan to be removed from the FATF grey list as soon as possible. Recently the nation received the partial good news that the FATF head has informed our state minister for foreign affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar that Pakistan has met all the requirements to be removed from the grey list.

The final decision however to remove Pakistan from the grey list will be taken after spot verification by a team in October this year. Although the final decision still is a few months away, all parties have started taking credit for having Pakistan removed from the FATF grey list. Instead of patting their backs and gloating over this good news, they must show some patience and wait for the final visit. They need to understand that we should not jinx this movement in the right direction by celebrating and bragging before we are officially out.

Pakistan has no shortage of enemies internally and externally, especially our sworn enemy on the eastern border. Therefore, our leaders must stay put as a lot could happen between the cup and the lip. Instead of immaturely bragging and point-scoring, they should stand united and make sure that Pakistan eventually gets out of the list in October.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad,

More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 3,439

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More