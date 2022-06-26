Like every citizen of Pakistan, I wish and pray for Pakistan to be removed from the FATF grey list as soon as possible. Recently the nation received the partial good news that the FATF head has informed our state minister for foreign affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar that Pakistan has met all the requirements to be removed from the grey list.

The final decision however to remove Pakistan from the grey list will be taken after spot verification by a team in October this year. Although the final decision still is a few months away, all parties have started taking credit for having Pakistan removed from the FATF grey list. Instead of patting their backs and gloating over this good news, they must show some patience and wait for the final visit. They need to understand that we should not jinx this movement in the right direction by celebrating and bragging before we are officially out.

Pakistan has no shortage of enemies internally and externally, especially our sworn enemy on the eastern border. Therefore, our leaders must stay put as a lot could happen between the cup and the lip. Instead of immaturely bragging and point-scoring, they should stand united and make sure that Pakistan eventually gets out of the list in October.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad,