Finance Ministry says Pakistan-IMF deal to be sealed tomorrow

The Pak-IMF deal providing Pakistan with the $1 billion loans will be sealed by tomorrow as IMF plans to hand over Pakistan the economic and financial policy.

According to the finance ministry, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hand over the economic and financial policy for the renewed deal providing an economic relief package to Pakistan.

Finance Minister Mifta Ismail said in the NA session that although the country is rife with negative sentiments expressed by many financial quarters it looks very likely that the restoration of the IMF programme is in the offing.

Keeping in view the erratic policies followed by successive governments in respect of managing the economy almost all international financial institutions have become wary while dealing with Pakistan.

Unfortunately, instead of the tendency to adopt double-dealing as the primary method to tackle financial difficulties, Pakistani financial managers consider it to be an essential part of their negotiation strategy that is deeply resented by donor agencies.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asserted that the terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been finalised and the deal will close soon, barring any other conditions set by the global lender.