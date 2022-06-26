Food deliveries exempted from business timings

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday announced exemption for food deliveries from business hours timings.

According to a notification issued by additional deputy commissioner Islamabad , “All the food takeaways, food deliveries and online foods deliveries to the extent of cooking/ packing places only were exempted from business hours timings.”

All warehouses for loading and unloading goods were also exempt from the timings.

Meanwhile, the ICT administration said in another notification that the limited business timings will not be applicable on Saturday of every week.