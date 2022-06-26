APP

Food deliveries exempted from business timings

ISLAMABAD    –    Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday announced exemption for food deliveries from business hours timings.

According to a notification issued by additional deputy commissioner  Islamabad , “All the food takeaways, food deliveries and online foods deliveries to the extent of cooking/ packing places only were exempted from business hours timings.”

All warehouses for loading and unloading goods were also exempt from the timings.

Meanwhile, the ICT administration said in another notification that the limited business timings will not be applicable on Saturday of every week.

More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 10,667

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More