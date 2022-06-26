Our Staff Reporter

GB Governor Maqpoon steps down

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday accepted resignation of Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The president also appointed Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan assembly Syed Amjad Ali as acting governor till the appointment of new governor of Gilgit Baltistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. Separately, the president also appointed Zaheer Pervaiz Khan, a retired 21 grade official of the foreign office, as member of the Federal Public Service Commission.

 

