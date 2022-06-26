Govt committed to transform Pakistan into knowledge based society: Governor Baligh

BAHAWALPUR – Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the government was committed to transform the beloved homeland Pakistan into a knowledge based society.

Universities are centers of higher learning that have a responsibility to prepare our students to face global challenges.

The governor expressed these views while addressing a large gathering of teachers and students at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

During his visit, he inaugurated the new building of the Faculty of Computing at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The Governor Punjab inaugurated the rainy season tree planting campaign as well as an exhibition of works of art at the College of Art and Design.

In his address, the governor said that the schemes to promote education, including scholarships, fee waiver scheme and laptop supply program, have been immediately revived. The laptop scheme is in fact a great effort to expand the scope of research and quality education in the country and access to information technology.

He asked the students to turn their educational activities into finding answers to individual, regional and national issues.

Just as the nation is making sacrifices for their education, let them also contribute to the collective development and prosperity.

He said that the land of Bahawalpur and Cholistan was full of philanthropy and love of Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

Bahawalpur has been a center of knowledge and civilization.

Educational institutions had established national and international recognition.

The governor commended the recent achievements of the University including the provision of thousands of admissions, the extraordinary increase in the number of new faculties and teaching departments, the launch of programs tailored to market needs, significant progress in global rankings, development activities.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his welcome address thanked the Governor for coming and said that all the achievements of the university were made possible by the hard work of the faculty and staff and the support of the government.

He said that the full support of Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz was very much appreciated for using the system of increasing rainfall with the help of modern technology to make the 6 million acres of Cholistan desert cultivable.