Govt to lift ban on already arrived shipments of luxury items, KP businessmen assured

PESHAWAR – The federal government is likely to lift the ban on shipments that have already arrived Karachi Port before its decision to ban import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

In this regard, an assurance was given by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar during a meeting with a high-level delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, according to a press release issued here. The government had imposed a ban on import of certain luxury and non-essential items through notification: SRO/598 (1) 2022, issued on May 19, 2022.

The delegation — comprising of former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former SCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, and Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar President Malik Imran Ishaq — informed the minister that some shipments had been stopped at the Karachi Port even when they were arrived before the government’s decision to ban import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

The federal minister revealed that the government was going to make an important announcement on June 27, 2022 [Monday] regarding lifting the ban on shipments of imported items, which arrived at Karachi Port before the issuance of the notification.

Moreover, Ghazanfar Bilour briefed the meeting in detail about the issues of collecting infrastructure cess by the Sindh government, and transporting shipments from Karachi port to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The federal minister assured the meeting that the issue would be taken up with the Sindh government and resolved amicably.

The SCCI delegation urged the federal government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade that would help to boost the local economy and create more employment opportunities in the country.

Hasnain Khurshid, Ghazanfar Bilour, and other members of the delegation thanked the federal minister for taking keen interest towards issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community and giving assurance for their amicable resolution.